Northland recognizes substitute teachers

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It takes many people to run a school efficiently, and some do not get the recognition they deserve.

Northland School Division’s board of trustees is taking the time to recognize substitute teachers during Substitute Teachers’ Appreciation Week March 14-18.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented many challenges over the past couple of years and having access to excellent substitute teachers has been critical,” says board chair Robin Guild.

“I want to thank all of our substitute teachers for supporting Northland students. The service of these teachers has made a challenging time in our schools a positive experience for the students, parents and staff.”

Supt. Dr. Nancy Spencer-Poitras agrees.

“They are often called upon with short notice and are always up to the task pf providing quality instruction. We appreciate everything they do to help Northland students achieve success.”