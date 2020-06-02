Northland disperses remaining food grant

SPN Staff

Northland School Division [NSD] is sharing the remaining school nutrition grant funding with various organizations in NSD school communities.



The money is being used to support families during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Funding has been directed to local organizations, says a news release from Northland dated May 28.



“The COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges for families in our communities,” says Robin Guild, who chairs the board.



NSD worked with the following organizations to provide food for the children and families in their community:

-East Prairie Métis Settlement for Hillview School.

-Peavine Métis Settlement for Bishop Routhier School.

-Gift Lake Métis Settlement for Gift Lake School.

-Municipal District of Opportunity and Bigstone Cree Nation Food Bank for Wabasca.

-Fishing Lake Métis Settlement for J.F. Dion School.

-Elizabeth Métis Settlement for Elizabeth School.

-Paddle Prairie Métis Settlement for Paddle Prairie School.

-Anzac Grocery for Anzac School and Bill Woodward School.

-Mikisew Cree First Nation, Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, Fort Chipewyan -Métis Local #125 for Athabasca Delta Community School in Fort Chipewyan.

-Conklin Community Association for Conklin Community School.

-Chipewyan Prairie First Nation Health Services for Father R. Perin School in Janvier.

-Fort McKay First Nation for Fort McKay School.

“I am pleased we are able to help children and their families during this challenging time,” Supt. Nancy Spencer-Poitras says.



“While students continue to learn at home, we want to support families in providing food to their children.”



The Schools Nutrition Program grant funding, provided by Alberta Education is dedicated to support wellness by ensuring students are provided with healthy food while in school.



School Food Services manages lunch programs in NSD schools.