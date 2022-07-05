Northern Trek aids fallen firefighters

Northern Sunrise County deputy fire chief Julien Bergeron, third from left, will run the 2022 Northern Trek starting Aug. 5 in Valleyview. The 2021 Northern Trek for the Canadian Fallen Firefighters Foundation from Slave Lake to Valleyview made a stop in High Prairie on Aug. 26. Left-right, are High Prairie fire chief Trevor Cisaroski, firefighter Jennifer Anderson, Bergeron, Big Lakes County deputy fire chief Luci Martinson, High Prairie Capt. David Martinson, Pyper Martinson and Fox Creek fire chief Shawn Watson, driving one of the escort vehicles.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

For the fifth consecutive year, a firefighter from the Peace River area will run to raise funds for the Canadian Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

Northern Sunrise County deputy fire chief Julien Bergeron has scheduled to run the 2022 Northern Trek from Aug. 5-9 from Valleyview along Highway 43 to Grande Prairie and end at the British Columbia border. It is a distance of about 200 km.

“Like in past years, I decided to challenge myself to raise funds for the foundation and raise awareness of the importance of mental and physical fitness in our industry,” Bergeron says in a letter requesting support.

Last year, Bergeron ran the trek from Slave Lake to Valleyview through High Prairie.

“Since starting this journey in 2018, Northern Trek has raised more than $70,000 for the CFFF to help with its mission to honour and remember our fallen and to offer support to those left behind,” Bergeron says.

“This amazing milestone would not be possible without support through sponsorships, donations, logistical supports and endless encouragement.”

He is determined to complete the 2022 Trek although it seems to be getting tougher.

“After doing this for many years, my body tells me I’m getting old,” Bergeron says.

“Sometimes the cause is greater.”

Bergeron plans to run about 30-50 km a day.

Support continues to grow.

“I’m getting great support,” Bergeron says.

Northern Trek has been an instant hit with fire departments across Alberta. Companies, firefighter associations and municipalities have sponsored portions of the run with all money going to the foundation.

Big Lakes County council approved a sponsorship of $500 at its regular meeting June 22.

Deputy fire chief Luci Martinson ran a portion of the route last year with Bergeron and plans to participate again in the 2022 trek.

Bergeron founded the Northern Trek for the CFFF to promote healthy living through physical activity and to raise funds for the CFFF, which honours and remembers firefighters who died from injuries and health while on duty and supports their families.