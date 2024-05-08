Northern Sunrise youth honoured for volunteer work

Northern Sunrise County youth volunteers were presented with awards April 15. In the front row, left-right, are Paige Hogbin, Delia Vion and Olivia Vio. IN the back row, left-right, are Sayde Paluck-Kushirak, Amaya Ali, Rebekah Warkentin, and Elizabeth Warkentin.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Northern Sunrise County/Nampa Family and Community Support Services held its annual Volunteer Appreciation Night on April 15.

The evening was held at the Nampa Golden Pioneers Drop-In Centre, and FCSS director Amber Houle says it was a great opportunity to showcase all the special people in the region who choose to go above and beyond for their neighbours.

“Volunteer appreciation events recognize and acknowledge people’s contributions, making them feel valued and respected,” says Houle.

“They also aid in motivating volunteers to continue their work and even encourage them to increase their involvement. Feeling appreciated boosts morale and can help with the retention of volunteers,” she adds.

Houle says this year they chose to put a highlight on youth in the region who have been pillars in community events. The evening featured an appreciation barbeque with door prizes and music by David Long of the Billy Ivory Band.

“This year we celebrated seven youth who have been actively volunteering in their communities,” says Houle.

“In the past we have acknowledged volunteers of all ages and felt that by acknowledging the youth specifically, we could attract younger individuals to get active as volunteers in their communities too, positive peer pressure.”

The Volunteer Appreciation event is held annually during the National Volunteer Week in April. This year, the Nampa Firefighter Association helped with the event by managing the cooking of smokies and hamburgers.

“We offer support to our halls and ag societies in hosting their community events throughout the year,” she says.

“We also refer interested volunteers to organizations within the region.”