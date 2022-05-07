Northern Sunrise taxation stable

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Northern Sunrise County council is freezing its mill rate on 2022 taxation.

As expected, council agreed at its April 26 meeting to freeze mill rates across the board. Council gave first and second readings to the tax rate bylaw at its April 12 meeting and sent the bylaw back for minor final adjustments. Third reading was passed unanimously by council with no discussion.

The total budget is $33,280,063 of which $25,153,049 will be raised by general municipal taxation.

Council also unanimously passed third reading on the 2022 Property Tax Incentives Bylaw, which gives residents a five per cent discount on residential and farm accounts if taxes are paid in full [outstanding balance] by June 30. Most discussion occurred on the matter at the April 12 meeting, there was no debate in passing third reading.

At the April 12 meeting, director of finance Bob Madore presented council with budget figures.

“The 2022 budget is presented with a zero per cent municipal tax rate increase for residential, farmland, industrial and commercial assessment. . .” wrote Madore in his report.

“The 2022 budget will offset revenue shortfalls for 2022 approved capital projects with additional transfers from reserves,” he added.

The residential mill rate is 5.00, farmland 7.60, and non-residential, linear power generation, and machinery and equipment, all 13.00.

Councillor Corinna William was pleased, as was the rest of council, there was no anticipated mill rate increase.

“Very positive,” she said.

An unchanged mill rate does not mean tax bills will not increase. If the assessment of the property increases, the tax bill rises accordingly.

Regarding the Tax Payment Incentives Bylaw, council agreed to keep the policy. Last year, council gave a two per cent decrease for industrial and commercial properties, and five per cent for residential and farmland. This year, the tax break will only apply to a five per cent incentive for residential and farmland this year.

“I’d like to continue that,” said Councillor Art Laurin at the April 12 meeting.

Councillor Jason Javos agreed with Laurin.

“I agree,” he said. “We should leave it in place,” he added.

Reeve Carolyn Kole- baba favoured the incentive for farmland saying agriculture is “under stress” due to