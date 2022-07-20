Northern Sunrise supports firefighter’s trek

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A firefighter’s passion for running and raising money for a good cause is being supported by Northern Sunrise County.

Council agreed at its July 12 meeting to support two legs of the 2022 Northern Trek valued at $500 each, for a $1,000 donation.

Money will come from council’s charitable donations fund.

Northern Sunrise County deputy fire chief Julien Bergeron started the annual trek in 2018 and has raised over $70,000 for the Canadian Fallen Firefighters Foundation. He attended council’s meeting to update them on this year’s trek, which begins Aug. 5 at Valleyview and goes to Grande Prairie before swinging northwest to end at the British Columbia border Aug. 9.

The trek also raises awareness of the importance of mental and physical fitness in the firefighting industry. He told council over half the casualties in firefighting are from cardiac arrests.

Councillor Dan Boisvert motioned to support the cause saying it was a “good cause” and “locally generated”. Others quicky agreed.

Last year, Bergeron ran the trek from Slave Lake to Valleyview through High Prairie.

“Since starting this journey in 2018, Northern Trek has raised more than $70,000 for the CFFF to help with its mission to honour and remember our fallen and to offer support to those left behind,” Bergeron says.

“This amazing milestone would not be possible without support through sponsorships, donations, logistical supports and endless encouragement.”

He is determined to complete the 2022 trek although it seems to be getting tougher.

“After doing this for many years, my body tells me I’m getting old,” Bergeron jokes.

“Sometimes the cause is greater.”

Bergeron plans to run about 30-50 km a day.

Companies, firefighter associations and municipalities have sponsored portions of the run with all funds going to the foundation.

Big Lakes County council approved a sponsorship of $500 at its meeting June 22.

Visit https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/canadian-fallen-firefighters-foundation/p2p/Northern_Trek_2022/