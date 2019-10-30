Northern Sunrise stays the course

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

Northern Sunrise County’s leadership is staying on!



Reeve Carolyn Kolebaba and deputy reeve Norm Duval were both re-elected by acclamation at the county’s annual organizational meeting on Oct. 22.



Kolebaba represents Ward 1, Duval Ward 4.



Council also appointed members to various boards and committees, including the Municipal Planning Commission, Agricultural Service Board, and many more.



Council also gave third reading to the Intermunicipal Collaboration Framework with Mackenzie County.