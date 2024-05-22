Northern Sunrise providing incentive to ag producers

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Northern Sunrise County is pleased to announce the newest intake of the Value-Added Agriculture Grant, open from May 15 to June 15.

The grant is a $20,000 matching grant that is meant to be used to enhance value-added agriculture or tourism ventures through building, diversification, or expansion.

“Value-added agriculture and tourism can significantly boost the local economy,” says economic development officer Lynn Florence.

“By providing a grant, the County encourages entrepreneurs and farmers to enhance their products or services, thereby increasing their market value.”

Florence says traditional farming can be economically challenging because of fluctuating commodity prices and environmental uncertainties.

“Value-added agriculture allows farmers to diversify their income streams by processing raw agricultural products into higher-value goods,” says Florence.

“This could include creating artisanal cheeses, organic jams, or agritourism experiences such as farm stays and tours,” she adds. “The grant provides the necessary capital for farmers to start or expand these ventures.”

Florence says Northern Sunrise County is seeing increased tourism development in the region, and they aim to encourage and support businesses that attract new visitors.

“Our beautiful area, featuring vast forests and three rivers, offers a unique experience,” says Florence.

“By welcoming new visitors to enjoy what we have to offer, we can ensure they continue visiting and even consider moving to our region,” she adds.

She explains that traditional farming techniques, local crafts, and regional cuisine are part of the cultural fabric of many rural areas. The County feels that by supporting value-added agriculture and tourism.

Florence says the grant helps preserve and promote the heritage and ensuring it’s passed down to future generations.

“Providing financial support encourages innovation in agricultural practices and tourism offerings,” says Florence.

“Farmers and entrepreneurs might use the grant to experiment with new crops, sustainable farming techniques, or unique tourism experiences, driving overall progress and modernization in these sectors.”

In order to apply for the grant, individuals must be a Northern Sunrise County property owner and not in arrears in municipal property taxes.

“The incentive grant is up to a maximum of $20,000, with the successful property owner investing a matching amount or more,” says Florence.

“Property owners must submit receipts (proof of payment) of purchases outlined in Clause 1. Incentive grant disbursement will commence upon completion of eligible improvements and must be completed within a year of grant approval.”

She says eligible property improvements include quality facade improvements, permanent indoor and exterior space improvement, equipment that is specific to the production of their products, contracting cost, and construction upgrades.

Last year, two businesses were each awarded $20,000. This is the third intake of the grant and Northern Sunrise County will be awarding two grants annually.

If you have any inquiries, please call Florence at (780) 625-3288 or via email at lflorence @northernsunrise.net.