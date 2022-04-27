Northern Sunrise proclaims PW Week

It’s an effort to show Northern Sunrise County public works staff how much they are appreciated by council for the work they do.

As a result, council agreed at its April 12 meeting to proclaim National Public Works Week May 12-21.

“We’ve done it in the past,” CAO Cindy Millar said. “In the past, council has provided lunch.”

Councillor Corinna Williams agreed.

“I think it’s important to recognize the great work done to keep everyone safe,” she said.

“We don’t celebrate al the jobs we do here,” added Reeve Carolyn Kolebaba. “We should celebrate that.”

In addition to the proclamation, council will provide lunch. The possibility of tours was also discussed.