Northern Sunrise elects new reeve

Corinna Williams

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Northern Sunrise County Council has chosen a new reeve to execute business for the next year.

Corinna Williams was elected by her peers at their organizational meeting on Oct. 25.

“I am humbled and honoured to be elected by my peers,” says newly-appointed Reeve Williams.

“I would like to think I will continue in the footsteps of Carolyn (Kolebaba) and continue to bring awareness of issues arising in our rural areas and continue the strong advocation that NSC council continues to do. We have a great team around the table and having those important, sometimes tough conversations with an open mind.”

Williams was first elected to council in October 2017 and became deputy reeve in August 2020 following the resignation of former Councillor Norm Duval.

Williams and her husband moved from England in 1993 to build a beekeeping business in the Peace Region.

“We fell in love with the area when we moved here and the friendliness of everyone around us,” she says. “Aside from beekeeping, I was a registered massage therapist for 28 years, which I retired from in 2015.”

Williams explains her interest in politics came later in her career, when she started realizing how much can be accomplished on a municipal level.

“After speaking to the residents in the Three Creeks and Wesley Creek Ward, I decided to put my name forward in 2017,” she says.

“The first year was a steep learning curve and honestly you never stop learning. I am very honoured to represent the County and work together with a strong council and administration for the betterment of all.”

Williams says municipal politicians are able to be more hands-on in their approach to governance because they are closest to residents and the decisions that are made in council translate directly to the residents, the operations of the County and affect the future for many years to come.

Williams replaces Carolyn Kolebaba as reeve. Kolebaba was first elected to council in 1998 and has served the community throughout that time. In her 24 years of community service, she has served as reeve or deputy reeve multiple times. Her most recent time as reeve began in October 2017 and now, she will serve as deputy reeve.

During her time as an elected official, Kolebaba was the first woman vice president of the Rural Municipalities of Alberta (formerly AAMDC) for 10 years, a role she stepped down from in 2017.

“I have great respect for Carolyn, her knowledge and her accomplishments have been for the betterment of the County and the region during her times as reeve,” says Williams.

“I look forward to working alongside Carolyn and all of council. I am honoured to serve you (residents) in this position, and I will continue to do my upmost for the residents, the County, and the region,” she adds.

Town of Peace River Council also elected a new deputy mayor to serve under Mayor Elaine Manzer. Orren Ford will now act as deputy mayor for the next year until October 2023.