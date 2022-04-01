Northern Sunrise County appoints fire guardians

As all rural municipalities do during the fire season, Northern Sunrise County appointed its fire guardians for the 2022 season.

David LeBlanc, Julien Bergeron and Ian Cosh were appointed at council’s March 22 meeting.

The three men will exercise the powers and duties of fire guardian as outlined in the Forest and Prairie Protection Act from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023. Among the many duties included are the inspection of potential burn sites and issuing fire permits.