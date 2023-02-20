Northern Lakes VP Vanderburgh resigns

Sandy Vanderburgh, vice president academic, Northern Lakes College, has announced his resignation.

“At this this time, I want to thank Northern Lakes College for providing me with the opportunity to be a small part of such a great institution,” he says in a news release from NLC dated Feb. 9.

“I learned so much about how effectively the college provides online and hands-on education to such a vast region of Northern Alberta and how well our students are served by NLC’s supported distance learning model.

“I clearly recall when president (Glenn) Mitchell was touring me around on my first day and he showed me the Mobile Trades Lab (MTL). At that point I knew that NLC really had put a lot of thought and resources into how to provide their students with great learning experiences no matter where they are.”

No reason was cited for the resignation

Vanderburgh began work at NLC May 2, 2022 meaning he was on the job less than one year.