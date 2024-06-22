Northern Lakes College celebrates record graduation

In 2024, Northern Lakes College (NLC) had a record 915 grads!
Not all of them attended the graduation ceremony in Slave Lake on June 6 at the Slave Lake Multi Rec Centre.
If they had all attended, the college wouldn’t have had space, said NLC President Glenn Mitchell.
The college serves students across northern Alberta including Slave Lake, Wabasca, Chipewyan Lake, High Prairie, McLennan, Driftpile First Nation, Peace River, Peavine Métis Settlement, and many more communities.
Courses include academic upgrading, business, carpentry, education, yearly childhood development, paramedics, firefighting, licensed practical nurse, and much more.