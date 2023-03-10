Nominate a worthy volunteer

High Prairie town council and Big Lakes FCSS is asking the public to nominate worthy volunteers for recognition during Volunteer Appreciation Week April 16-22.

Nomination forms will be posted on town council’s website and Facebook page, or pick one up at the town office, or at FCSS of BLC’s website. Any group or individual may submit nominations to FCSS. All nominees must reside in the county or town and meet eligibility criteria.

Each year, a week is set aside to recognize the many who contribute so much to the community. Nominations will help organizers of volunteer appreciation events in the region properly honour each volunteer for their contribution to their communities and assist with planning.

Deadline to nominate is April 3.