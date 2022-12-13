‘No one will be turned away’

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Anyone looking for a place to have a warm Christmas supper in Peace River will be welcome with open arms at this year’s Servant’s Heart Christmas Dinner.

The dinner will be held on Dec. 23 at TA Norris School gymnasium, with doors opening at 5 p.m. and

supper beginning at 6 p.m.

“Everybody deserves to have a Christmas supper,” says part organizer Sandra Laforest.

“This is one way that we can make it happen.”

Laforest, along with local philanthropist Paul Hebert, are organizing the supper to ensure all individuals can enjoy a warm meal over the holidays. The supper is free for all attendees.

“There will be a craft table for the kids,” says Laforest. “There will also be singing and, of course, the

meal.”

Supper will include meat pies (purchased from a local fundraiser), ham, mashed potatoes, carrot salad, corn, buns, stuffing, gravy, cranberries, sweet potatoes, and a dessert.

“It is 100 per cent free, and everyone is welcome,” she says.

The event is expected to feed between 300-400 people, and Laforest projects it will cost between $2,500 and $3,500. There are also other expenses like a $35 fee paid to the school to pay for insurance and also a little extra required to pay for janitors.

A gift will also be provided to all children who attend the supper. She says they are welcoming any food or gift donations that people are willing to give. They are expecting to purchase over 80 pounds of potatoes, eight hams, 22 dozen buns and all the other supplies, so any financial help is appreciated.

With an event so large, it’s clear that Laforest will also require many volunteers to help.

“We need lots of people to prep, cook, help with clean up, and to serve the supper guests,” she says.

“Any help would be absolutely awesome.”

Laforest explains she will be starting some of the preparation before, so if anyone would like to help prior to the supper date, please reach out to her with your available times.

She reiterates no one will be turned away, everyone will be welcome to the free evening and provided a warm meal.

Donations can be made by calling or texting Paul at (780) 219-7978 or by email at pphebert@gmail.com.

Any interested volunteers can book or food donations can be made by phoning Laforest at (780) 625-