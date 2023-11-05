No longer required tractors for sale

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County is selling six compact tractors that have been used by community organizations in hamlet mowing programs.

At its regular meeting Oct. 25, council agreed to publicly advertise the tractors for sale.

“The tractors require replacement and repairs in most cases,” said Kevin Cymbaluk, director of operations, formerly called public works.

“Minimal work has been done to these units by the County and there do not appear to be service records from the community associations.”

He noted the tractors are also no longer required.

Cymbaluk said the hamlet mowing policy and the tractors pre-dated the hamlet workers program and were required equipment in each location at the time.

“The tractors are currently used for miscellaneous work by each of the community associations and beyond the regular hamlet programs carried out by the hamlet workers,” Cymbaluk said.

Lease agreements, for $1, were set up in 2005 with five organizations, he added.

Those organizations include the Joussard Community Association, the Faust Community League, the Enilda and District Society for Recreation and Culture, the Grouard Community Association, and the Spruce Point Park Association.

Joussard Councillor Richard Miffllin recommended council donate the tractors to the user groups. Grouard Councillor Jeff Chalifoux and Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard agreed.

However, the motion to sell was passed.