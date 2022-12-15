No limits to students’ imaginations

Just when it’s nearing the end of the semester, and High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School Art students might be tired of weird and wonderful ideas, they kick it up a notch to surprise, shock and awe the viewer! Rhonda Lund instructs the students.
Grade 10, Photography student Terry Mearon is clearly a peace-loving soul as expressed in this pencil crayon graffiti study.
Grade 10, Photography student Blake Weber studied graffiti, using felt markers, as part of his lesson. Let us hope anybody he tags loves yellow!
Grade 12, Art 30 student Jorja Bilyk recreated the style of renowned artist, Norval Morriseau, using acrylic paint and her unique brand.
It is very clear which beloved cartoon characters Grade 10, Art 10 student Haley Billings grew up with, and portrays in her independent project, done with acrylic paint.
Grade 12, Art 30 student Natalie Pratt used mixed media and the inspiration of artist Norval Morriseau, to create a delightful, imaginary world we would love to enter.
Grade 10, Art 10 student Daniel Fortier has the viewer drifting in waves, in her warm/cool coloured, pencil crayon student.
Up, up and away we go in a pencil crayon balloon, created with perspective by Grade 12, Art 20 student
Grade 10, Art 10 student Rianna Rain reminds us to never forget Remembrance Day in her pencil crayon poster.
dav