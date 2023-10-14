No limit to imagination of Pratt artists

Clearly “boring” has no place in the High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School Art room, as students delve into the recesses of the imagination. Students are instructed by Rhonda Lund. Art gives the students the opportunity to expand their creative capacity in a way no other subject allows.

Grade 10, Art 10 student Alia Sherkawi used pencil crayons to explore value and complimentary colour in this intriguing fantasy landscape. Grade 10, Photography student Lesley Brule used pencil to “change the face” of simple spheres in her study of basic shapes. Grade 10, Art 10 student Renard Nava proved that basic shapes can bask in the glory of creativity using a dramatic light source and conte crayon. Grade 10, Photography student Reid Oliver learns to think like an artist, using felt markers, in his study of line. Grade 12, Art 30 student Jennifer Gray used her Art 30 drawing skills in her detailed value study, using pencil. Grade 11, Art 20 student Storm Lavergne, ever so lightly, studied the colour wheel and perspective in this mixed media Art 20 assignment Grade 11, Art 20 student Yulia Kovalenko used acrylic paint to create this fascinating collage effect, in her value scale study. Grade 12, Art 30 student Angelique Brule proves how brave, bold and skillful a student can be in her felt marker study of line and portraiture.