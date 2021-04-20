No infected seed in crops, says Smoky River council

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

No ifs, ands or buts!



The M.D. of Smoky River is sticking to its bylaw of not allowing infected seed to be seeded into crops.



Ag fieldman Normand Boulet asked council about the bylaw at its April 14 meeting after telling council a farmer has acquired some fusarium infected seed.



He added infected seed can be treated, then seeded.



“I would rather have it treated,” said Boulet.



“Ideally, not seed it,” he added.



Reeve Robert Brochu spoke against, saying treated seed delays germination.



“I haven’t heard that argument,” replied Boulet.



Fusarium is a fungi and is widely found in soil and associated with plants. Most species are harmless, but others produce mycotoxins in cereal crops that can affect human and animal health if they enter the food chain.