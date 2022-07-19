No fault of Falher council

A mechanical failure has resulted in the closure of the Richardson Pioneer Spray Park at Falher. Despite council’s best efforts, repairs are not expected until early to mid-August. Photo courtesy of the Town of Falher.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It is just one of those things when it happens that no one is happy about!

Repairs to the popular Richardson Pioneer Spray Park at Falher will not occur until August, and likely not be operational until mid-August.

“A shock” was how Mayor Donna Buchinski described events as they unfolded.

A mechanical failure resulted in a part being ordered. The problem is, delivery is not expected until Aug. 2. Even after parts arrive, the control panel will have to be rewired.

“That’s too bad,” said Buchinski.

“We can’t expedite it?” she asked.

There is nothing council can do unless the part is ready for early delivery.

Cost of the parts is just over $4,000,” wrote CAO James Bell in an email.

Money is in reserves to pay for repairs.

“It’s really too bad we can’t get it working sooner,” said Buchinski.

“It’s one of those things; it’s out of our control,” added Bell.