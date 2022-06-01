NLC class attends wilderness camp

The Northern Lakes College Advanced Care Paramedic [ACP] class recently participated in a wilderness survival camp where they learned basic survival skills.

The activity was held at the NLC Marten Lakes Wilderness Camp, located 90 km northeast of Slave Lake off Highway 754.

The survival camp is part of the ACP program and prepares students to work in remote locations. Many graduates of the program work in heavily-forested rural areas of Alberta and on medical flights transporting patients from rural locations to urban medical facilities. In the uncommon event that a practitioner might need to do so, the survival camp ensures they would know how to keep themselves and the patient warm.

Over the course of the week, students participated in a series of activities, including fire building, knife and axe safety, saw building, and preparing water from natural sources for drinking purposes. Students also learned to build beds and shelter from the elements, and a stretcher to move a patient. Activities were achieved using materials from the surrounding forest.

“Advanced care paramedics must often provide care in less-than-ideal circumstances,” says Doug Higginson, chair, Paramedic Programs.

“They must be capable of treating patients at the site of an injury of accident. Those who work in rural areas must be ready for the unexpected and able to use the resources at hand, should the need arise.

“The students enjoy challenging themselves to envision providing care in wilderness environments,” he adds.