NJHL expands to southern Alberta

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings and the new National Junior Hockey League has welcomed a new team in the current season and another in the 2024-25 season.

The Vulcan Rampage have joined the league and will play the Red Wings four times this season.

Red Wings’ owner and general manager Kevin Hopfner says Vulcan is the start of a plan to build the league all over Alberta.

“Vulcan was added to the league because our goal is to expand and have a southern Alberta division,” says Hopfner, who represents the Red Wings on the NJHL board of directors.

“Vulcan was a late addition in the season because they were in another league and had some issues with that league.”

He adds the NJHL will not be adding more teams in the current season.

“However, we will be adding new teams next season,” Hopfner says.

The NJHL also announced the addition of Crowsnest Pass in the 2024-25 season. They will be based out of Coleman.

“The location, with its vibrant communities and great facility, is a fantastic addition to the league as it continues to expand its footprint into the south,” says a news release posted on the NJHL website Oct. 20.

The league will host three showcase games this season in Coleman. The first game has the Red Wings playing the Edson Eagles on Nov. 4 at the Crowsnest Pass Sports Complex.

“We are doing showcase games there this year to test the market,” Hopfner says.

Municipality of Crowsnest Pass Mayor Blair Painter is pleased with the new partnership.

“The Municipality of Crowsnest Pass is excited to welcome the NJHL and bringing junior hockey back to our community,” Painter says.

“It will be a great addition to the region in terms of high-quality entertainment and community involvement.”