Ning named VP at Pratt

Rebecca Ning

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Rebecca Ning has been appointed vice-principal of E.W. Pratt High School in High Prairie starting in September.

She has been teaching at Prairie View Outreach School in High Prairie, says a High Prairie School Division news release dated April 8.

Her time at Prairie View has been marked by her innovative approaches to education and her ability to foster an environment conducive to learning and growth.

With her rich background, including international teaching experience and a comprehensive understanding of distance education, Ning is well equipped to contribute to E.W. Pratt school’s tradition of excellence.

She has a Master of Education from Athabasca University and a Bachelor of Education from Concordia University.

Her academic credentials complement her practical experience and visionary leadership in the educational field.