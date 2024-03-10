New worlds created in eyes of Art students

High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School Art students reinvent the world around them through their work. In other words, “They own their ideas!” Art is about invention and exploring at Pratt and students put both to good use. Students receive instruction from Rhonda Lund.
Grade 10, Art 20 student Lesley Brule used pencil and pencil crayon to give us a glimpse of fame and stardom in her portrait study.
Grade 11, Art 20 student Serenity Sunshine owned her line and pattern assignment by applying imagination and mixed media.
Grade 11, Art 30 student Mya Dwernychuk showcases her undeniable style in her line and pattern assignment.
Grade 10, Photography student Olianna Stone combined pencil crayon, portraiture and the colour wheel to create this menacing expression.
Grade 11, Art 20 student Kellan Willier let the sunshine in with his colour wheel and pencil crayon portrait study.
Grade 10, Photography student Connor Anderson used coloured pencils to take a line and pattern assignment to a new level in class.
Grade 11, Art 20 student Jaycie Anderson used pencil crayon, one-point perspective and colour values to create depth in her landscape.