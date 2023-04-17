New way to ‘walk your dog’

The High Prairie Agricultural Society is inviting dog owners to Dog Obedience and Agility sessions at the High Prairie Agriplex each Tuesday from 7-8 p.m.

Owners are asked to bring a leash, treats and appropriate footwear for the dirt arena floor. All dogs must be on a leash and under control by the owner. Problematic dogs will not be allowed.

The sessions are intended as a fun group activity, not a professional training program. Volunteers make it possible. Participants are expected to help with setup, take down and fundraising for equipment.

Cost is a weekly $20 drop-in fee and waivers must be signed before starting.

The sessions run until the end of May.