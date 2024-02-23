New students bring fresh ideas to Pratt Art class February 23, 2024 · by Admin2015 · 0 High Prairie E.W. Pratt Art students were pouring their hearts out during Valentine’s Day. Students continue to find new and personal ways for age-old expressions! Students are taught by Rhonda Lund. Grade 10, Art 10 student Oliana Stone created a fascinating portrait of an owl using felt markers, pencil crayons and a variety of lines and patterns. Grade 10, Art 10 student Alia Sherkawi used polymer clay to create a convincing dragon for her sculpture assignment. Grade 10, Art 10 student Owen Roberts enhanced his line and pattern, study using mixed media and unique details. Grade 10, Art 10 student Jed Madrilejos created a pencil crayon panorama for his line and pattern assignment. Grade 12, Art 10 student Kash Young-Callio created Scarlet Macaws with pencil crayon to complete her study of line. Who let the dogs out? Grade 10, Art 10 student Corbin Welch Willier did when he used mixed media to focus on perspective, depth and excellent drawing skills. Grade 12, Art 30 student Jennifer Gray used a collage technique to enhance her signature style; an important objective in Art 30. Grade 11, Art 10 student Zoey Strebchuk gave her line and pattern, Valentine assignment a landscape, using felt markers. Grade 10, Art 10 student Dag Sware got right to the point, with felt markers, in creating patterns for his assignment. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email