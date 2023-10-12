New residents are invited to supper!

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

People who have recently moved to High Prairie and area are invited to a welcome supper Oct. 20!

The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre is hosting a Newcomers to High Prairie Welcome Supper from 5-7 p.m. at the centre.

Executive director Carol Hanlon says she heard about the idea and decided to give it a try. Similar suppers have been held in the Smoky River Region and were well-received.

“We’ll be serving a roast beef dinner with beverages,” says Hanlon.

She adds “newcomers” will be defined as anyone moving into the region within the last year. She asks that people please call the centre at (780) 523-4511 to let them know they are coming so they can plan the meal. Hanlon is hoping for 40 to attend.

Attendees will also be given a “welcome bag” with calendars, contact information on various clubs in town, store discounts, swag, etc. If you are interested in contributing, Hanlon asks you contact the centre.