New Red Earth Creek School tops list

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A new building to replace Red Earth Creek School has become the new top priority for Peace River School Division.

At its regular meeting Sept. 21, the PRSD board of trustees agreed to make the Red Earth Creek Earth project the top priority instead of a bus garage in Manning, says a Sept. 22 PRSD news release.

Secretary-treasurer Rhonda Freeman presented the recommendation to the board.

Design funding to PRSD for the new K-12 school was announced by the provincial government in a news release March 1. Red Earth Creek was one of 20 school projects approved for design funding in the province.

No specific funding was announced by the government.

Supt. Adam Murray says it is a big project for the school division.

“This is an exciting development within the division, especially for the students, families and staff of Red Earth Creek School,” Murray said in a March 1 news release.

PRSD will use the funding to cover costs to prepare construction tender documents, such as drawings and specifications.

Funding is part of the plan by the Government of Alberta to invest $2.3 billion over the next three years to build new schools and modernize classrooms.