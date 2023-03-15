New Peace region dance group launched

The new Peace Region Hopak Dance Group performed Feb. 25 in High Prairie. Left-right, are Samantha Popielarz and Jaime Schuler.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A new dance group for youth in the Peace region has been launched.

Peace Region Hopak Dance Group performed Feb. 25 in High Prairie at the annual Zabava presented by the Ukrainian Cultural Society of High Prairie.

The dance group is comprised of dancers ages 14 years and older with multiple years of dance experience required, says longtime High Prairie dance instructor Danielle Marx, who leads the new group.

“We have dancers from Peace River, High Prairie and Fairview enrolled in this year’s program,” Marx says.

“The Peace River dance instructor, Nathan Fitch, and myself hope to make this an annual program, something all high-school-age dancers can look forward to.”

Performing in High Prairie, the Hopak group presented a dance called Razom, which means together.

The Hopak is the national dance of Ukraine.

“This is the first year for the Hopak Group, providing our rural dancers the opportunity to engage with other dancers outside their local community,” Marx says.

The new group started in October 2022.

“We meet once or twice monthly to learn the dance choreography and practise,” Marx says.

“It provides the opportunity for our senior dancers to learn and compete a Hopak-style choreography and dance in large piece of work with more than 20 dancers; something that only youth dance groups in city centres have had the opportunity to do until now.”

The dance group will compete in Ukrainian dance competitions this spring, as well as perform at shows and events in High Prairie, Peace River, Fairview and Edmonton.