New name for fire department

The M.D. of Peace is renaming the M.D. of Peace No. 135 Fire Department to The Lac Cardinal Fire Department.

At council’s Jan. 23 meeting, fire chief Lawrence Arnold requested that a name change be considered to reduce confusion as the department covers Brownvale as well as the rest of the M.D. of Peace.

Other names brought forth from the local firefighters included Bear Lake Fire Department and M.D. of Peace Fire Department.

If you are interested in being a firefighter, call Arnold at (780) 332-4626 to learn more.