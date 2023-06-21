New ladder truck at Peace River quickly called into action

The new ladder truck recently purchased by the Town of Peace River. Photo courtesy of the Town of Peace River.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Peace River fire chief Tim Harris visited Peace River town council on June 13 to give an update on the new ladder truck purchased earlier this year.

The Peace River Fire Department will be having a In-Service Ceremony on June 20 at 6:30 p.m. at Fire Hall #1. The service will include refreshments for dignitaries and a historic ceremony of firemen pushing the ladder truck back into the fire hall.

“It actually goes way back to when fire trucks were horse-drawn,” explains Harris.

“When the fire truck would come back from a call, the horses couldn’t back in the apparatus they used to pull, so the firefighters would have to push the apparatus back into the fire hall.”

The ladder truck was purchased to be used as a new aerial apparatus, that Harris explains will be an asset to both the fire department and Town of Peace River ratepayers.

“With this type of structure in town, an apparatus with the capabilities brought by this unit have been long sought after,” says Harris.

“We are very appreciative of the support and foresight of the previous and current council in enabling this capital purchase.”

The ladder truck is a Pierce Enforcer 110-foot Ascendant Platform that was manufactured at the Pierce Assembly Plant in Appleton, Wisconsin.

Harris says that during their training for the ladder truck, the fire crew ended up having to use the truck in a real-life situation with their instructor.

“On June 3, a call came in for a rescue of a construction worker who had fallen in the scaffolding off the side of the old Highway 2 bridge,” he says.

“Ladder 1 and other units responded. Crews secured the injured patient in a basket stretcher and then Ladder 1 was positioned to provide an overhead anchor to allow the crew to raise the patient out of the scaffolding.”

Harris explains the anchor point was designed into the truck at the pre-construction phase of the manufacturing.

“This is one of the reasons we were looking to get a truck with this capability,” he says.

“We could use it over a river bank, as well if we needed to do a rescue where we need a sky hook or something in the air to raise a patient up,” he adds

Harris explains the truck would be able to provide rescue services at any of the tallest buildings in Peace River.