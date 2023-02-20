New interface pumper fire truck for Faust on order

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A new fire truck has been ordered for Faust fire district by Big Lakes County.

At its regular meeting Feb. 8, council approved a motion to purchase an urban interface pumper truck for $676,500 for the Big Lakes County Protective Services.

The new truck will replace the current urban interface truck that is reaching its 20-year service lifespan, says Brett Hawken, director of community and protective services.

“The purpose of the urban interface pumper in Faust is to provide timely emergency services in the hamlet and surrounding area,” he adds.

He says the truck will respond to structure fires, wildland fires, rescue medical calls and be available county-wide.

The new truck will be a dual-purpose unit.

“The current pumper stationed in Faust is a single-purpose 20-year-old truck,” Hawken says.

He says the purchase supports recommendations in the county’s fire services review completed by Sea Hawk Service in 2021.

At its interim budget meeting Dec. 5-6, council discussed a new fire truck as part of the capital fire equipment replacement plan.

He notes the price of new fire trucks and equipment has risen sharply.

“Historically, buying today has led to lower prices rather than waiting more years and delaying the purchase when inflation has increased prices,” Hawken says.

All fire trucks in North America must meet the minimum specifications set out in the National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA) 1901 standard which describes the design, construction, testing and maintenance of a fire truck, he says.