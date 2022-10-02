New home allowed

Richard Froese

South Peace News

An application to redistrict a lot in Grouard for residential purposes has been approved by Big Lakes County.

At its regular meeting Sept. 14, council adopted an amended land-use bylaw 18-2022 to redistrict Plan 6010AV, Block 1A in Grouard to hamlet residential from urban reserve.

Title to the plan was registered to new owners in January 2022, said Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.

Council adopted the bylaw after a quiet public hearing.

“We didn’t receive any submissions,” Olansky said.

The new owners plan to move a 2006 manufactured home with deck and have applied for a development permit.

Olansky told council the parcel has been districted urban since the 1997 land-use bylaw.