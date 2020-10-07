New funeral home to open in Peace River

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

Peace River town council has passed a bylaw to allow Peace Valley Funeral Homes to open a new funeral home in town.



Alisha Mody, manager of planning and development, says an application was received to amend the Land Use Bylaw to enable “funeral services” in seven land use districts to leave the funeral home lots of options.



Bylaw 2077 includes funeral services in six of the seven land use districts the applicant asked for as a discretionary use, but doesn’t add funeral services to the Light Industrial District [M-1A] because that district is applied to a limited number of parcels of land within the Bridgeview industrial area of the Town and administration says funeral services wouldn’t be appropriate there.



Mayor Tom Tarpey says the bylaw to expand funeral services was not prompted by the pandemic.



There were no written submissions to the hearing and no one spoke in opposition to the bylaw. It passed second and third reading on Sept. 28 without controversy.



Peace Valley Funeral Homes owner Kristi Heck says they have already served families in the community but want to make it easier.



Veterans Affairs Canada recently chose Peace Valley Funeral Homes to do maintenance on the graves of veterans across the Peace Country as part of the Veterans Affairs Canada’s national Grave Marker Maintenance Program. Heck and her team have been washing and repairing the local graves.