New foreman enjoying his role

The Town of McLennan’s new foreman is settling into his role nicely.

Clarence Cunningham appeared before council at its July 11 meeting to update them on activities.

He said staff were tarring roads, flushing water lines [they should be done twice a year], coal mix was ordered for road patching, students were busy mowing grass, and that work would start in the back alleys soon.

Council asked Cunningham how he was settling into the new role.

“I feel really comfortable doing it,” he said. “I really like it.”

Former foreman Rene Maure retired June 21 but continues on in a casual work capacity. Due to his years of experience, he also advises when asked so his expertise has not disappeared.

Maure started work for the town Feb. 1, 2004. Before, he was contracted at the H.W. Fish Arena for several years as caretaker.