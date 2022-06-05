New committee formed

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has appointed five members to a new advisory committee to promote agriculture.

At its regular meeting May 25, council named George Blackhurst, Doug Meneice, Brianne Brault, North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Jim Zabolotniuk and High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Tyler Airth to the county’s partnership advisory committee.

All five are members of the county’s agricultural advisory committee.

Members of the new committee must include three producers and two council members, said Brett Hawken, director of community and protective services.

Zabolotniuk and Airth are also farm producers.

The county’s partnership advisory committee was created to direct the local Alternative Land- Use Services [ALUS] program that started in Big Lakes in 2020.

The committee provides support to county farmers and ranchers in their efforts to provide and improve on available ecosystem services in the county.

Priority is given to projects where producers aim to improve water quality, stabilize water- body shorelines and banks and increase water storage capabilities in the landscape, all to reduce the impacts of flooding and drought in the region.

Committee members will approve proposed projects for the ALUS program at a meeting June 9.

The Lesser Slave Watershed Council will also present proposed projects at the meeting.