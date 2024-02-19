New bylaw officer hired

The M.D. of Peace has hired a new bylaw officer and met him at their Jan. 23 meeting.

Council welcomed Sebastian Lopez from Peace Country Enforcement Services as its bylaw officer for the M.D. of Peace. Lopez holds education in Engineering Business and Safety Management from Confederation College in Thunder Bay, Ont., and formerly attended military training while residing in Columbia.

Lopez and Andrew Tye, bylaw officer, joined the council meeting to connect with the council, answer questions, and sign a three-year Bylaw Enforcement Services Agreement.