New administrative team appointed at St. Andrew’s School

Matthew Morrisey Stephanie Dube Alicia Milner

Holy Family Catholic Regional Division has appointed a new administrative team at High Prairie St. Andrew’s School.

The Division announced Feb. 15 that Matthew Morrisey is assuming the role of principal while the role of vice-principal will be shared by Stephanie Dube and Alicia Milner.

Morrisey started the 2023-24 school year as vice principal. He completed his Bachelor of Arts at Saint Mary’s University in Nova Scotia in 2010, then completed his education degree at the University of Maine at Presque Isle in the United States in 2011. Morrisey then taught in Canadian international schools in Thailand and China. The international teaching experience helped shape the person he is today. In 2019, he competed his Master of Education degree at Memorial University of Newfoundland before joining St. Andrew’s as a humanities teacher.

Dube completed her Bachelor of Arts, Music Major, in 2001, and her Bachelor of Education in 2003, both at Concordia University. She has spent time in the classroom including teaching Music, Grade 1, Grade 2, junior high Math, and working in student services.

Dube grew up in High Prairie and is a former student at St. Andrew’s and her daughter attends the school. She is excited to be venturing into her new role as vice-principal.

She lists as her passions music, technology, teaching and learning, with emphasis on the latter two.

Milner grew up in a small town just outside of Miramichi, N.B. She completed her Bachelor of Arts at the University of New Brunswick Saint John in 2011, the completed her Bachelor of Education degree at Crandall University in New Brunswick in 2013. Her first job was at Manning Elementary School. In 2016, she joined Holy Family working at Ecole Providence, then St. Andrew’s in 2021 as part of the Grade 6 team. Milner completed her Master of Education degree from Athabasca University in 2023.