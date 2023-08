Action in the rodeo arena thrilled crowds at the 61st annual High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo, Aug. 1-2. Over the two days, riders competed in various events such as bareback riding, saddle bronc, steer wrestling, bull riding, tie-down roping, team roping, ladies’ barrel racing, along with the ever-fun children’s calf scramble. Other special adult events included wild cow milking, wild pony chase, chariot racing and pony chuckwagon races.

Payton Herben, of High Prairie, rounds the barrel in junior barrel racing at the rodeo Aug. 1. Jake Watson, of Hudson’s Hope, B.C., prepares to leave the chutes at the rodeo Aug. 1 Leon Fountain, of Corona, New Mexico, gets a rough ride in saddle bronc riding at the rodeo Aug. 1. Sam Kelts, of Stavely, gets a rough ride in saddle bronc riding aboard a feisty steed at the rodeo Aug. 1. Spur Lacasse, of Calgary, holds on tight in bareback riding at the rodeo on Aug. 1. Grace Lynn Cunningham, 5, hangs on tight in the popular muttin’ bustin’ at the rodeo Aug. 1. Pony chariot racing was fast and exciting and stirred up some dust at the rodeo Aug. 1.