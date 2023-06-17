Neighbours helping neighbours

East Prairie Metis Settlement residents whose homes were destroyed in recent wildfires received donations of funds raised at a benefit fundraiser May 27. Cheques were presented at a special reception June 1 at Peavine Inn and Suites. East Prairie council thanks organizers of the fundraiser for their support. Left-right, are Sucker Creek Councillor Connie Calliou, organizers Thomas and Bernice Willier, East Prairie council chair Ray Supernault and Sucker Creek Councillor Brandy Giroux.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Victims whose homes were destroyed by wildfires in early May in East Prairie Metis Settlement have received special gifts.

Cheques were presented to 14 people at a reception June 1 in High Prairie from funds raised at a benefit dance May 27 at Sucker Creek First Nation.

Thomas and Bernice Willier initiated and organized the event.

“We raised $20,250,” Bernice Willier says.

“It exceeded our expectations.

“We didn’t expect to raise that much money.”

East Prairie Metis Settlement chair Ray Supernault is grateful for the donations to aid people in his community.

“We greatly appreciate what Bernice and Thomas did to organize the event to support people in our community who lost their homes in the wildfires,” Super- nault says.

“I was amazed by all the generosity by those from other communities who donated to the event to support people in our community in difficult times.”

He adds donations keep pouring in from people and surrounding communities to assist people in East Prairie affected by the wildfires.

About 225 people attended the event, including some who travelled from as far away as Edmonton and Fort McMurray, Willier says.

Everything for the event was donated, she notes.

“There are so many people ready to help others in a time of need,” Willier says.

She has a heart to support people in difficulties.

“I like helping people who need it and this is definitely a need,” Willier says.

The money was donated to help people buy items lost in the fire and give them a sense of relief when they return to their new homes.