Big Lakes County animal care attendant Amy Zabolotniuk promotes a display set up at High Prairie Peavey Mart May 4. The County and Peavey Mart partnered to hold Pet Adoption Day at the store in the town’s east end. Several dogs and cats were brought to the location in hopes people would visit and give them a new home. If you are interested in adopting a pet, visit the Big Lakes animal shelter on the administration grounds in the town’s west end.