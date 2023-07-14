Nation’s colours fly at Canada Day Bicycle Parade

Dozens of children accompanied by parents participated in the popular Joussard Bicycle Parade July 1 as part of Canada Day festivities, hosted by the Joussard Community Association. The fire truck led the parade around the hamlet. Children and youth are encouraged to decorate their bicycles for the annual event. Many, of course, chose red and colours to celebrate the nation’s birthday. Prizes were awarded to all entries. Other activities included a bean bag toss and cribbage for adults. A supper, live music and dance, and fireworks concluded the day.

Draped in a Canadian flag, Gage Gossett, 8, of Grande Prairie, took part in the parade.

Many children were accompanied by parents at the parade. Above, Brittany Cunningham, of High Prairie, accompanies her son, Noah Cunningham, 2.

Red and white balloons and Canadian flags were the perfect decorations for Ariel Cunningham, 7, of Joussard.