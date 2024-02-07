Nampa rolling out the welcome mat for Family Day

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

If you’re looking for a place to bring your family to celebrate this year, make sure to consider the Family Day event being held at the Nampa and District Complex.

The Family Day event will be held from 1-3 p.m. and is sure to provide entertainment for the whole family.

“Everyone is welcome to attend this free community event,” says Northern Sunrise County Family and Community Support Services director Amber Houle.

“There will be activities onsite for all ages and abilities. Whether you are an infant snuggled in the arms of a parent, a toddler, child, teen, adult, or senior, there is something for you.”

The event will feature an afternoon of free skating at the rink for participants, hotdogs cooked over an outdoor fire pit, bannock on a stick, hot chocolate, and various refreshments.

“We also have several family-themed door prizes up for grabs,” says Houle.

“It is an opportunity for families to grow stronger connections with one another and with their community members,” she adds.

No charge will be imposed on visitors to the Family Day event, and Houle hopes people from around the county and Nampa choose to come out to celebrate with one another. The event is sponsored by the Village of Nampa and organized by Nampa/Northern Sunrise County FCSS.

“The Family Day event in Nampa is a long-standing event, offered annually for families in the region,” says Houle.

“The Family Day event will enable families to participate in a variety of activities that promote togetherness, limit screentime, and strengthen ties between families in the region. Families thrive when they are connected and engaged.”

This is just one event taking place in the region, it will provide the opportunity for families to travel throughout the Peace Region enjoying all the free Family Day events taking place in various communities.