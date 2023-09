Kinuso and area musicians had the opportunity to showcase their talent at the annual Kinuso Grain Elevator Open House Aug. 24. The Kinosayo Museum owns the fully-functioning, but not used, grain elevator at Kinuso. Once a year, it opens the doors for people to check it out and holds a fundraiser on the grounds. The fund- raiser included a barbecue, live music, children’s games, pie throwing, and more. The event was held in the evening to coincide with the Kinuso Fall Fair Aug. 25-26

Isaac Davis, left, and Billyray Chalifoux play their guitars at the 2023 Kinuso Grain Elevator Open House.

Keanna Locke, in front, throws a pie at her former teacher, Jennifer Churchill. In the background, left-right, are Katiya Locke, Taylor Saitz, Sawyer Reade, and Ashley Reade.

Left to right, Cordell Bigstone-McLaughlin aims at balloons with a dart. Tracy and her daughter, Madison Doerksen, volunteered to man the booth. For each balloon popped, people received a ticket.