Murder suspect unfit to stand trial

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A Whitefish Lake man charged with murder in the death of a woman in Atikameg in April has been found not fit to stand trial.

Justice S.P. Hinkley commented on the findings of an assessment in a report prepared for Tristan Patrick Kayne Grey, 31, in High Prairie Court of Justice June 26.

Grey was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Beatrice Laboucan, 56, at an Atikameg home April 27.

Justice put the matter over to July 10 to set a date for a fitness hearing to allow a justice to confirm the findings and determine if he is not fit to stand trial.

When he first appeared May 29, Grey did not understand his charges after Justice Hinkley asked him several times. As a result, Justice Hinkley ordered an assessment to determine if he is not fit to stand trial.

“Certainly there are concerns,” he said.

“He certainly needs help in many ways.”

High Prairie RCMP received a report of an assault at a home at Atikameg. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the woman deceased.