Murder suspect seeks disclosure

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A High Prairie man charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a Sucker Creek man Nov. 19 will be back in court in mid-January.

Travis Myles Melnyk, 40, returned to High Prairie provincial court Dec. 13 although he did not appear.

An agent spoke for Melnyk’s lawyer, Brian Hurley, who requested the matter return in mid-January to acquire full disclosure.

Judge D.R. Shynkar agreed and set the matter to Jan. 17, 2022.

Melnyk was also charged with forcible confinement.

RCMP Media Relations Officer Cpl. Susan Richter said the Alberta RCMP Emergency Response Team responded to a call on Nov. 19 about 5:30 p.m. when a male was taken into custody in relation to a homicide.

In the early morning of Nov. 19, Lakeshore Regional Police Service and High Prairie RCMP responded to a report of an assault with a weapon at Sucker Creek First Nation.

“Emergency Services arrived n the scene and found a 35-year-old male deceased,” Richter said.

“The initial investigation determined the circumstances surrounding the death appeared to be suspicious in nature.”

Richter said the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation lead.

The investigation continues with assistance from the Lakeshore Regional Police Service and High Prairie RCMP.

The name of the victim was not released