Murder suspect makes first court appearance

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A High Prairie man charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a Sucker Creek man Nov. 19 made his first appearance in court last week.

Travis Myles Melnyk, 40, appeared in High Prairie provincial court Nov. 22. His matter was put over to Dec. 6 to allow him time to get a lawyer.

Before his court appearance, Melnyk was brought before a Justice of the Peace for a judicial interim release hearing and was remanded in custody.

Melnyk remains in custody and was ordered not to have contact with 10 named persons.

Duty counsel Derek Renzini told court Melynk has no problem with the no-contact orders.

Melnyk confirmed that in court to Judge D.R. Shynkar.

“I don’t associate with them,” Melnyk said as he appeared in person.

“I have no reason to contact them.”

Melnyk was also charged with forcible confinement.

RCMP Media Relations Officer Cpl. Susan Richter said on Nov. 19 at about 5:30 p.m., with assistance from the Alberta RCMP’s Emergency Response Team, a male was taken into custody in relation to the homicide.

In the early morning of Nov. 19, Lakeshore Regional Police Service and High Prairie RCMP responded to a report of an assault with a weapon at Sucker Creek First Nation.

“Emergency Services arrived on the scene and found a 35-year-old male deceased,” Richter says.

“The initial investigation determined the circumstances surrounding the death appeared to be suspicious in nature.”

Richter said the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit took over the lead in the investigation.

The investigation continues with assistance from Lakeshore Regional Police Service and High Prairie RCMP.

The name of the victim was not released.