Murder suspect fit to stand trial

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A young Driftpile Cree Nation man charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his father April 10 will go to trial.

Starr Frederick Sasakamoose Jr., has been found fit to stand trial according to a psychiatric assessment report that was addressed in High Prairie Court of Justice on Oct. 2

“He has been found fit to stand trial,” lawyer Harry Jong declared.

Initially, Sasakamoose was assessed to determine if he is not criminally responsible in the death of his father Starr Felix Sasakamoose, 43.

About one month after the first report, the NCR assessment was completed, Jong said.

Justice S.P. Hinkley set the matter over to Oct. 16 to set a date for a trial.

By law, all accused charged with murder are tried in the Court of King’s Bench, Jong said.

Justice Hinkley ordered Crown prosecutor Kelly Payne to set a date for a pre-trial conference with the lawyer to determine the number of days required for trial.

Sasakamoose Jr. remains in Alberta Hospital.

He was 26 when he was charged.

At the first appearance April 17, Jong told court that Sasakamoose Jr. and his family requested that the accused wanted a psychiatric assessment.

“They say he does suffer from schizophrenia and sometimes goes into psychotic episodes,” Jong said.

Lakeshore Regional Police Service reported in a new release that officers responded to a report of a deceased individual at a residence on the reserve on the day of the incident about 6:45 p.m.

Police arrested an occupant of the house and contacted the RCMP.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit was dispatched to the scene to assist with the investigation.

The cause of death was not revealed by police, who will make no further comment on the issue because the matter is before the court.

Sasakamoose Sr. was re-elected to Driftpile Cree Nation council as a councillor in the election Dec. 19, 2022.