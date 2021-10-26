Municipal Election 2021 Results

Town of High Prairie
Mayor [*elected]
*367 – Brian Panasiuk
314 – Barry Sharkawi
Councillors [*elected]
*517 – John Dunn
*411 – Therese Yachshyn
*410 – Donna Deynaka
*360 – James Waikle
*346 – Sasha Martens
*342 – Judy Stenhouse
327 – Brian Gilroy
141 – Ross Burgar
Town of Peace River
Mayor [*elected]
*886 – Elaine Manzer
496 – Normand Boucher
492 – Tom Day
Councillors [*elected]
*1,038 – Byron Schamehorn
*944 – Shelly Shannon
*817 – Don Good
*785 – Marc Boychuk
*735 – Brad Carr
*691 – Orren Ford
665 – Garrett Tomlinson
626 – Wanda Laurin
565 – Chris Johnson
527 – Jill Cairns
525 – April Gold
373 – Bob Blayone
370 – Cheryl Fitchie
349 – Sylvia Mathieu
254 – Jami Paras
205 – Ted Sisson
161 – Rick Dostaler
149 – Leah Wood
129 – Cary Kilkenny
79 – Karen Greaves
Town of Falher
All five councillors elected by acclamation.
Donna Buchinski [Mayor elected from council Oct. 12]
Lindsay Brown
Robert Lauze
Daniel Morin
Gautane Pizycki
Town of McLennan
Mayor [*elected]
*102 – Jason Doris
73 – Terry Calliou
31 – Dwayne Stout
9 – Jon Buchinski
4 – Michele Fournier
Councillors [*elected]
*170 – Maggie Gervais
*164 – Luc Dubrule
*153 – Sue Delaurier
*142 – Marie Anne Jones
*133 – Yvonne Sawchyn
*91 – Margaret Jacob
86 – Shirley Ominayak
Town of Valleyview
Mayor [*elected]
*337 – Vern Lymburner
68 – Donna Chatwin
39 – Kenneth Zenner
Council [*All elected by acclamation]
*Tanya Boman
*Glenn Burke
*Danny McCallum
*Delwin Slemp
*Samantha Steinke
*Ken Wittig
Village of Donnelly
All five councillors elected by acclamation.
[Mayor elected from council Oct. 4]
Myrna Lanctot [mayor]
Normand Boulet
Aubrey Stenhouse
Candace Waye
Vance Yaremko
Village of Girouxville
All five councillors elected by acclamation.
[Mayor elected from council Oct. 20]
Alain Dion [Mayor]
Kelly Elliott
Ernest Johnson
Danielle Laflamme
Joseph Zdeb
Village of Nampa
[* elected]
[Mayor to be elected from council Oct. 26]
*63 – Evan Matiasiewich
*56 – Sharon Lee
*48 – Darcy Stevens
*46 – Agnes Roshuk
*41 – Quinton Bulford
37 – Perry Skrlik
26 – Jose Laurence
Big Lakes County
Ward 1 – Heart River/Salt Prairie [*elected]
*66 – Garrett Zahacy
48 – Kenneth Cox
33 – Monica Kreiner
Ward 2 – Grouard [*elected]
*55 – Jeff Chalifoux
16 – Mariah Herben
13 – Daniel Brownell
Ward 3 – Gilwood North/Triangle [*elected]
*101 – Jim Zabolotniuk
70 – Ken Matthews
Ward 4 – Kinuso [*elected]
*128 – Roberta Grace Hunt
83 – Owen Saitz
52 – Ken Killeen
Ward 5 – Faust [*elected]
*86 – Robert Nygaard
53 – Melissa Gray
Ward 6 – Joussard
Richard Mifflin elected by acclamation. Ward 7 – Enilda/Big Meadow [elected]
59 – Lane Monteith 39 – Donald Bissell 38 – Brandi Matula 33 – Cathy Hewko 20 – Therese Morris Ward 8 – Banana Belt/High Prairie East [elected]
95 – Tyler Airth 91 – Lauretta Payne 51 – Donald Charrois Ward 9 – Sunset House/Gilwood South [elected]
*57 – Ann Stewart
45 – Travis Beamish
37 – David Vanderwell
M.D. of Smoky River
Division 1 – Guy [*elected]
*96 – Paula Guindon
96 – Donald Gosselin
[Winner drawn from a hat]
Division 2 – Whitemud [*elected]
*37 – Raoul Johnson
30 – Raymond Desaulniers
Division 3 – Girouxville [*elected]
*91 – Alain Blanchette
49 – Gilles Sylvain
28 – Jason Dolhan
Division 4 – Falher [*elected]
*43 – Gilles Roy
34 – Karin Scholl
31 – Ron Desaulniers
Division 5 – McLennan [*elected]
*125 – Robert Brochu
49 – Marc Michaud
Division 6 – Jean Cote [*elected]
*48 – Andre Trudeau
46 – Jeremie Turcotte
8 – Leo Simard
Northern Sunrise County
Ward 1 – Harmon Valley/Reno
Carolyn Kolebaba elected by acclamation. Ward 2 – Nampa Rural District [elected]
*75 – Jason Javos
39 – Marie Dyck
Ward 3 – Marie Rene/Judah
*Daniel Boisvert elected by acclamation.
Ward 4 – St. Isidore [*elected]
*106 – Art Laurin
60 – Sylvianne Riczu
29 – Gilbert Bouchard
10 – Diane Martel
Ward 5 – Three Creeks/Wesley Creek
Corinna Williams elected by acclamation. Ward 6 – Cadotte lake/Little Buffalo [elected]
*57 – Gaylene Whitehead
9 – Fiona Whitehead
M.D. of Greenview
[*Elected]
Ward 1 – Grande Cache Cooperatives & Enterprises
*Winston Louis Delorme elected by acclamation.
Ward 2 – Little Smoky
*71 – Ryan Ratzlaff
63 – Catherine Wiltse
45 – Sara Nichol
Ward 3 – Valleyview
*157 – Sally Rosson
129 – Darren Soderquist
10 – Frank John Mark Besinger
Ward 4 – Sunset House/Sweathouse
*98 – Dave Berry
53 – Shawn Acton
26 – Dave Hay
Ward 5 – New Fish Creek
*133 – Dale R. Smith
50- Danielle Bourgoin
Ward 6 – DeBolt
*185 – Tom R. Burton
144 – Mike Gerwatoski
Ward 7 – Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sturgeon Heights
*Jennifer Rose Scott elected by acclamation.
Ward 8 – Grovedale
[2 to be elected]
*203 – William Tyler Smith
*153 – Christine Schlief
138 – Cameron Hood
122 – Kristeva Dowling
97 – Tammy Wanda Day
Ward 9 – Grande Cache
[2 to be elected]
*436 – Duane Didow
*293 – Tyler Olson
219 – Robert Staples
M.D. of Opportunity
[*Elected]
Ward 1 – Wabasca
[4 elected]
*326 – Darlene Jackson
*249 – Marcel D. Auger
*238 – Larry Cardinal
*217 – Robin Guild
182 – Shawn Gullion
168 – Everett Gottfried
165 – Stonewall Jackson
164 – Jesse Roberts
141 – Jason Supernault
80 – Don Benson
69 – Mike Kortuem
Ward 2 – Calling Lake
[2 Elected]
*92 – Gerald Johnson
*71 – Cheri Courtorielle
68 – Victor Gladue
55 – Robin Cardinal
52 – Danny Cardinal
Ward 3 – Sandy Lake
*72 – Tahirih Wiebe
24 – Kevin Bigstone
21 – Thomas Auger
9 – Joseph Albert Bigstone
Ward 4 – Peerless Lake
*98 – Louis A. Cardinal
58 – Andrew Orr
Ward 5
*Leon Alook elected by acclamation.
Ward 6 – Red Earth Creek
*72 – Brendan Powell
47 – Ami Peer
15 – Bernie Clark
4 – Jonothan Bohay
Ward 7 – Chipewyan Lake
*26 – Roy Yellowknee
22 – Viola Noskiye
High Prairie
School Division
[*Elected]
Ward 1 – Falher and Donnelly
*Karen Scholl elected by acclamation.
*Lynn Skrepnek elected by acclamation.
Ward 2 – High Prairie [elected]
*530 – Adrian Wong
*447 – Tammy Henkel
446 – Michael Strebchuk
277 – Jacqueline Sander
138 – Dustin Burgar
Ward 3 – Joussard
*Lorrie Shelp elected by acclamation.
Ward 4 – Slave Lake
*Cory Hughes elected by acclamation.
*Joy McGregor elected by acclamation.
Peace River
School Division
[*Elected]
Ward 1 – Peace River
*Marie Dyck elected by acclamation.
Ward 2 – Peace River – Rural Peace River
Crystal Owens elected by acclamation Ward 3 – Rural Peace River, Weberville, Dixonville, Deadwood, Manning, Hawk Hills [elected]
*417 – Lacey Buchinski
129 – Kendall Russell
Ward 4 – Peace River, Peace River Rural, Grimshaw and Shaftesbury
*Moises Dion elected by acclamation
Ward 5 – Grimshaw, Rural Grimshaw, Rural Fairview, Berwyn, Brownvale, Whitelaw, Bluesky and Deer Hill
*Lori Leitch elected by acclamation.
Ward 6 – Fairview, Rural Fairview
*Robyn Robertson elected by acclamation.
Ward 7 – Hines Creek, Rural Hines Creek, Worsley, Bear Canyon, Cleardale and Clear Hills
*Delainah Velichka elected by acclamation.
Holy Family Catholic
Regional Division
[*Elected]
Ward 1 – High Prairie
*Leanne Christy Cox elected by acclamation.
Ward 2 – McLennan.
Vacant.
Ward 3 – Valleyview
*John-Michael Pozniak elected by acclamation.
Ward 4 Sub 1 – Manning/Fort Vermilion
*Michael Connell elected by acclamation.
Ward 4 Sub 2 – Grimshaw
*George Chukvar elected by acclamation.
Ward 4 Sub 3 – Peace River/Nampa
[2 to be elected; *elected]
*347 – John Kuran
*311 – Kelly Whalen
151 – Daryl Richard Proulx
Northland
School Division
[*Elected]
Ward 3 – Gift Lake Métis Settlement, Peavine Metis Settlement
*92 – Bonnie Lamouche
54 – Corinne Anderson
30 – Glenn Laderoute
18 – Ken Shaw
Ward 6 – Desmarais, Sandy Lake
*27 – Thomas Auger
22 – Silas Yellowknee
Ward 8 – Calling Lake
*45 – Loretta Gladue
29 – Gwen Schmidt
Ward 9 – Fort Chipewyan
*69 – Julia Cardinal
41 – Rubi Helen Shirle
Ward 10 – Anzac, Janvier, Conklin, Fort McKay
*68 – Aimee McCamon
46 – Megan Shott
Conseil scolaire
du Nord-Ouest
All trustees elected by acclamation.
Pascal Leclerc – Ward 1 – Separate [Peace River Region]
Sylvianne Maisonneuve – Ward 2 – Separate [Falher Region]
Mario Paradis – Ward 3 – Separate [Grande Prairie Region]
Roger Tremblay – Ward 3 – Public [Grande Prairie Region]
Anita Anctil – Ward 4 – Public [Regions 1&2]