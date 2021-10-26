Municipal Election 2021 Results

Town of High Prairie

Mayor [*elected]

*367 – Brian Panasiuk

314 – Barry Sharkawi

Councillors [*elected]

*517 – John Dunn

*411 – Therese Yachshyn

*410 – Donna Deynaka

*360 – James Waikle

*346 – Sasha Martens

*342 – Judy Stenhouse

327 – Brian Gilroy

141 – Ross Burgar

Town of Peace River

Mayor [*elected]

*886 – Elaine Manzer

496 – Normand Boucher

492 – Tom Day

Councillors [*elected]

*1,038 – Byron Schamehorn

*944 – Shelly Shannon

*817 – Don Good

*785 – Marc Boychuk

*735 – Brad Carr

*691 – Orren Ford

665 – Garrett Tomlinson

626 – Wanda Laurin

565 – Chris Johnson

527 – Jill Cairns

525 – April Gold

373 – Bob Blayone

370 – Cheryl Fitchie

349 – Sylvia Mathieu

254 – Jami Paras

205 – Ted Sisson

161 – Rick Dostaler

149 – Leah Wood

129 – Cary Kilkenny

79 – Karen Greaves

Town of Falher

All five councillors elected by acclamation.

Donna Buchinski [Mayor elected from council Oct. 12]

Lindsay Brown

Robert Lauze

Daniel Morin

Gautane Pizycki

Town of McLennan

Mayor [*elected]

*102 – Jason Doris

73 – Terry Calliou

31 – Dwayne Stout

9 – Jon Buchinski

4 – Michele Fournier

Councillors [*elected]

*170 – Maggie Gervais

*164 – Luc Dubrule

*153 – Sue Delaurier

*142 – Marie Anne Jones

*133 – Yvonne Sawchyn

*91 – Margaret Jacob

86 – Shirley Ominayak

Town of Valleyview

Mayor [*elected]

*337 – Vern Lymburner

68 – Donna Chatwin

39 – Kenneth Zenner

Council [*All elected by acclamation]

*Tanya Boman

*Glenn Burke

*Danny McCallum

*Delwin Slemp

*Samantha Steinke

*Ken Wittig

Village of Donnelly

All five councillors elected by acclamation.

[Mayor elected from council Oct. 4]

Myrna Lanctot [mayor]

Normand Boulet

Aubrey Stenhouse

Candace Waye

Vance Yaremko

Village of Girouxville

All five councillors elected by acclamation.

[Mayor elected from council Oct. 20]

Alain Dion [Mayor]

Kelly Elliott

Ernest Johnson

Danielle Laflamme

Joseph Zdeb

Village of Nampa

[* elected]

[Mayor to be elected from council Oct. 26]

*63 – Evan Matiasiewich

*56 – Sharon Lee

*48 – Darcy Stevens

*46 – Agnes Roshuk

*41 – Quinton Bulford

37 – Perry Skrlik

26 – Jose Laurence

Big Lakes County

Ward 1 – Heart River/Salt Prairie [*elected]

*66 – Garrett Zahacy

48 – Kenneth Cox

33 – Monica Kreiner

Ward 2 – Grouard [*elected]

*55 – Jeff Chalifoux

16 – Mariah Herben

13 – Daniel Brownell

Ward 3 – Gilwood North/Triangle [*elected]

*101 – Jim Zabolotniuk

70 – Ken Matthews

Ward 4 – Kinuso [*elected]

*128 – Roberta Grace Hunt

83 – Owen Saitz

52 – Ken Killeen

Ward 5 – Faust [*elected]

*86 – Robert Nygaard

53 – Melissa Gray

Ward 6 – Joussard

Richard Mifflin elected by acclamation. Ward 7 – Enilda/Big Meadow [elected]

59 – Lane Monteith 39 – Donald Bissell 38 – Brandi Matula 33 – Cathy Hewko 20 – Therese Morris Ward 8 – Banana Belt/High Prairie East [elected]

95 – Tyler Airth 91 – Lauretta Payne 51 – Donald Charrois Ward 9 – Sunset House/Gilwood South [elected]

*57 – Ann Stewart

45 – Travis Beamish

37 – David Vanderwell

M.D. of Smoky River

Division 1 – Guy [*elected]

*96 – Paula Guindon

96 – Donald Gosselin

[Winner drawn from a hat]

Division 2 – Whitemud [*elected]

*37 – Raoul Johnson

30 – Raymond Desaulniers

Division 3 – Girouxville [*elected]

*91 – Alain Blanchette

49 – Gilles Sylvain

28 – Jason Dolhan

Division 4 – Falher [*elected]

*43 – Gilles Roy

34 – Karin Scholl

31 – Ron Desaulniers

Division 5 – McLennan [*elected]

*125 – Robert Brochu

49 – Marc Michaud

Division 6 – Jean Cote [*elected]

*48 – Andre Trudeau

46 – Jeremie Turcotte

8 – Leo Simard

Northern Sunrise County

Ward 1 – Harmon Valley/Reno

Carolyn Kolebaba elected by acclamation. Ward 2 – Nampa Rural District [elected]

*75 – Jason Javos

39 – Marie Dyck

Ward 3 – Marie Rene/Judah

*Daniel Boisvert elected by acclamation.

Ward 4 – St. Isidore [*elected]

*106 – Art Laurin

60 – Sylvianne Riczu

29 – Gilbert Bouchard

10 – Diane Martel

Ward 5 – Three Creeks/Wesley Creek

Corinna Williams elected by acclamation. Ward 6 – Cadotte lake/Little Buffalo [elected]

*57 – Gaylene Whitehead

9 – Fiona Whitehead

M.D. of Greenview

[*Elected]

Ward 1 – Grande Cache Cooperatives & Enterprises

*Winston Louis Delorme elected by acclamation.

Ward 2 – Little Smoky

*71 – Ryan Ratzlaff

63 – Catherine Wiltse

45 – Sara Nichol

Ward 3 – Valleyview

*157 – Sally Rosson

129 – Darren Soderquist

10 – Frank John Mark Besinger

Ward 4 – Sunset House/Sweathouse

*98 – Dave Berry

53 – Shawn Acton

26 – Dave Hay

Ward 5 – New Fish Creek

*133 – Dale R. Smith

50- Danielle Bourgoin

Ward 6 – DeBolt

*185 – Tom R. Burton

144 – Mike Gerwatoski

Ward 7 – Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sturgeon Heights

*Jennifer Rose Scott elected by acclamation.

Ward 8 – Grovedale

[2 to be elected]

*203 – William Tyler Smith

*153 – Christine Schlief

138 – Cameron Hood

122 – Kristeva Dowling

97 – Tammy Wanda Day

Ward 9 – Grande Cache

[2 to be elected]

*436 – Duane Didow

*293 – Tyler Olson

219 – Robert Staples

M.D. of Opportunity

[*Elected]

Ward 1 – Wabasca

[4 elected]

*326 – Darlene Jackson

*249 – Marcel D. Auger

*238 – Larry Cardinal

*217 – Robin Guild

182 – Shawn Gullion

168 – Everett Gottfried

165 – Stonewall Jackson

164 – Jesse Roberts

141 – Jason Supernault

80 – Don Benson

69 – Mike Kortuem

Ward 2 – Calling Lake

[2 Elected]

*92 – Gerald Johnson

*71 – Cheri Courtorielle

68 – Victor Gladue

55 – Robin Cardinal

52 – Danny Cardinal

Ward 3 – Sandy Lake

*72 – Tahirih Wiebe

24 – Kevin Bigstone

21 – Thomas Auger

9 – Joseph Albert Bigstone

Ward 4 – Peerless Lake

*98 – Louis A. Cardinal

58 – Andrew Orr

Ward 5

*Leon Alook elected by acclamation.

Ward 6 – Red Earth Creek

*72 – Brendan Powell

47 – Ami Peer

15 – Bernie Clark

4 – Jonothan Bohay

Ward 7 – Chipewyan Lake

*26 – Roy Yellowknee

22 – Viola Noskiye

High Prairie

School Division

[*Elected]

Ward 1 – Falher and Donnelly

*Karen Scholl elected by acclamation.

*Lynn Skrepnek elected by acclamation.

Ward 2 – High Prairie [elected]

*530 – Adrian Wong

*447 – Tammy Henkel

446 – Michael Strebchuk

277 – Jacqueline Sander

138 – Dustin Burgar

Ward 3 – Joussard

*Lorrie Shelp elected by acclamation.

Ward 4 – Slave Lake

*Cory Hughes elected by acclamation.

*Joy McGregor elected by acclamation.

Peace River

School Division

[*Elected]

Ward 1 – Peace River

*Marie Dyck elected by acclamation.

Ward 2 – Peace River – Rural Peace River

Crystal Owens elected by acclamation Ward 3 – Rural Peace River, Weberville, Dixonville, Deadwood, Manning, Hawk Hills [elected]

*417 – Lacey Buchinski

129 – Kendall Russell

Ward 4 – Peace River, Peace River Rural, Grimshaw and Shaftesbury

*Moises Dion elected by acclamation

Ward 5 – Grimshaw, Rural Grimshaw, Rural Fairview, Berwyn, Brownvale, Whitelaw, Bluesky and Deer Hill

*Lori Leitch elected by acclamation.

Ward 6 – Fairview, Rural Fairview

*Robyn Robertson elected by acclamation.

Ward 7 – Hines Creek, Rural Hines Creek, Worsley, Bear Canyon, Cleardale and Clear Hills

*Delainah Velichka elected by acclamation.

Holy Family Catholic

Regional Division

[*Elected]

Ward 1 – High Prairie

*Leanne Christy Cox elected by acclamation.

Ward 2 – McLennan.

Vacant.

Ward 3 – Valleyview

*John-Michael Pozniak elected by acclamation.

Ward 4 Sub 1 – Manning/Fort Vermilion

*Michael Connell elected by acclamation.

Ward 4 Sub 2 – Grimshaw

*George Chukvar elected by acclamation.

Ward 4 Sub 3 – Peace River/Nampa

[2 to be elected; *elected]

*347 – John Kuran

*311 – Kelly Whalen

151 – Daryl Richard Proulx

Northland

School Division

[*Elected]

Ward 3 – Gift Lake Métis Settlement, Peavine Metis Settlement

*92 – Bonnie Lamouche

54 – Corinne Anderson

30 – Glenn Laderoute

18 – Ken Shaw

Ward 6 – Desmarais, Sandy Lake

*27 – Thomas Auger

22 – Silas Yellowknee

Ward 8 – Calling Lake

*45 – Loretta Gladue

29 – Gwen Schmidt

Ward 9 – Fort Chipewyan

*69 – Julia Cardinal

41 – Rubi Helen Shirle

Ward 10 – Anzac, Janvier, Conklin, Fort McKay

*68 – Aimee McCamon

46 – Megan Shott

Conseil scolaire

du Nord-Ouest

All trustees elected by acclamation.

Pascal Leclerc – Ward 1 – Separate [Peace River Region]

Sylvianne Maisonneuve – Ward 2 – Separate [Falher Region]

Mario Paradis – Ward 3 – Separate [Grande Prairie Region]

Roger Tremblay – Ward 3 – Public [Grande Prairie Region]

Anita Anctil – Ward 4 – Public [Regions 1&2]