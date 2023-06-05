Mud bog returns to Triangle July 1-2

Tim Roberts, of High Prairie, has a little less protection from flying mud in his vehicle when he burns down the lane at the mud bog event at Triangle last year on July 2-3. Roberts is one of the local organizers for the event organized by the Western Alberta Motorsports Association.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Triangle’s popular weekend of mud bog racing returns on the first weekend of July.

The Pioneer Thresher- mans Association will host the event July 1-2.

Drivers will get down and dirty at the event, organized by the Western Alberta Motorsports Association, which has presented a show the past two years.

“We want to keep it going,” says PTA president Henry Nyberg.

“We hope to have good weather and lots of people.”

Action at the Triangle Museum Grounds is set for July 1 at 1 p.m. and July 2 at 11 a.m.

Gates open one hour before show time each day.

Last year’s event attracted about 40 drivers from High Prairie, Falher, Sturgeon Lake, Calais, Bezanson, Grande Prairie, Beaver- lodge, Yellowhead County, Drayton Valley and other parts of Alberta.

“We’ll probably have about the same number of drivers as last year,” Nyberg says.

“We’re hoping to get a lot of local drivers.”

Local organizers are also seeking volunteers for the weekend.

“We still need volunteers for the two days,” Nyberg says.

“There’s always something to do.”

A food concession will operate during the event.

The grounds are located on Highway 2A about 15 km west of High Prairie.

Mud bog sports is growing popular in many parts of Alberta, Nyberg says.

He says the event is a boost to the region.

“It brings a lot of people into the region and supports businesses in the community,” Nyberg says.

High Prairie is one of two communities on the association’s 2023 schedule.

“It looks like we’ll be the only mud bog show in the north for the association,” Nyberg says.

The motorsports association has also tentatively scheduled a mug bog weekend Aug. 19-20 in Whitecourt.

A mud bog event May 27-28 in Whitecourt was cancelled by the association over unpredictable circumstances surrounding wildfires in the region.

During the past several years, a mud bog was held at Triangle near the last weekend of June.

The upcoming mud bog weekend will not interfere with Canada Day festivities at Triangle. Canada Day in Triangle was last celebrated in 2019 and no longer hosted by the local association.

Instead, the association introduced the Harvest Festival, which features activities that were held on Canada Day. The third annual Harvest Festival is Sept. 16.

For more information, phone Tim Roberts at (780) 536-4393 or Doug Fjeld at (780) 523-1438.